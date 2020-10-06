Thursday
Gary L. Hegvet, 75, of Lucile — 3-5 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Friday
Gary L. Hegvet, 75, of Lucile — 10 a.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at White Bird Cemetery with military honors.
Saturday
Charles Eugene Doty, 90, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. memorial, American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah.
George E. Wheeler, 76, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Clifford D. Osborne, 72, a resident of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Road, Princeton. A catered dinner will follow.
Sunday
Christopher Earl Watson, 38, of Clarkston — 3-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.