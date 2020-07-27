Today
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. 6th St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Donald Bensching, 92, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Sheryl Rayann McPherson, 63, of Spokane — 11 a.m. graveside service, Rock Creek Cemetery, near Potlatch.
James Ronnie Jeffords, 62, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, River City Church, 2102 8th St., Lewiston. 1:30 p.m. interment at Vineland Cemetery, 1114 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thursday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil service, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Friday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.