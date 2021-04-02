Today
Brian Jeffery Hayton, 49, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pullman City Cemetery.
Saturday
Jeffry Alan Martin, 59, of Pullman — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Living Faith Fellowship Church, 1035 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. The service will be livestreamed. A graveside service with family will take place at the Pullman City Cemetery.
Ashley Michelle Dunbar, 26, of Seattle — 3 p.m. celebration of life, appetizers and beverages will be served, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Clearwater Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Paul Lewis Crawford, 66, of Pomeroy — 1-2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston; 3 p.m. honor guard ceremony and blessing at his gravesite, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.