Thursday
Freddie Raykovich, 65, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Kelly Thomas McManus, 66, of Helmer — 2-4 p.m. public viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Tamra Kay Green, 51, of Glendale, Ariz., and formerly of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, followed by graveside burial at Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-2 p.m. at Viola Conference Center, 1007 Rothfork Road Viola, ID 83872.
Elmer F. Wessels, 82, of Greencreek — 11 a.m. Rite of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. There will be a public rosary beforehand, starting at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the funeral Mass with a dinner at the Greencreek Hall.
Michael G. Key, 74, Grangeville — noon memorial service, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St. A luncheon provided by the family will follow at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route.
Kelly Thomas McManus, 66, of Helmer — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Living Faith Fellowship, 345 SW Kimball Drive, Pullman. Lunch will be served following the service.
Lois Blackburn, 88, of Albuquerque, N.M., and formerly of Moscow — 4 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Guests are asked to wear masks ans observe social distancing.
Saturday
Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, and Michael T. Devin, 57, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Mount Idaho Cemetery, Grangeville.
Thomas “Tom” Alan Alexander, 58, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial followed by reception, Grace Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.
Harold Albert Schacher, 89, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. rosary and 2 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Military burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Keuterville following the services.
Grace Marie (Scott) Bussoli, 89, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside service, Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Cle Elum, Wash.
Janice Bergeson Vassar, 74, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Dawn Gortsema, 89, of Lewiston, formerly of Grange-ville — 3-5 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St.
Monday
George Jasper Wilfong, 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral services, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Interment will follow at Weseman Cemetery.