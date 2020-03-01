Today
Catherine J. Kelly, 81, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Rex M. Barstow, 91, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Food and beverages will be served.
Michael John O’Toole, 71, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverview Drive, Clarkston.
Monday
Miles Ray Cox, 63, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Friday
Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Gladish Community & Cultural Center Auditorium, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
Saturday
Dr. John Louis Nydegger, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Silverthorne Theatre, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Sarah Anne Granlund, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 6th St., Lewiston. Rev. Steve Wilbraham will officiate.
Margaret “Marge” Clair Focht, 55, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
William J. Crea Jr., 79, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. 11 a.m. funeral Mass will follow.
Eldon Dee Wilson, 56, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, Wash.