Today
Wanda Lee Rudolph, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Clarkston First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, with Rev. David Webster officiating. Washington state COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Robert Lewis “Bob” Braun, 88, of Nezperce — 11:30 a.m. rosary and noon funeral service, Holy Trinity Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery with a lunch to follow at Holy Trinity Hall.
Cretia Chapman, 83, of Lewiston — noon memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Pine Crest Cemetery, Deary. Dinner will follow at Deary Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 302 Idaho St.
Monday
Edward Richard Smith Jr., 64 — 1 p.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Patrick E. Long, 75, of Grangeville — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Merle Wilson King, 75, of Moscow — 11-3 p.m. memorial and covered-dish dinner, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Come dressed comfortably.
Patrick E. Long, 75, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.
Friday
Virgil “Bruce” Beckner, 77, a resident of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside urn burial, Rock Creek Cemetery, Potlatch. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Princeton Community Center.