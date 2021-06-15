Today
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
James Michael Eisele, 78, of Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.
Larry Wood, 85, of Colfax — 1 p.m. graveside, Colfax Cemetery. The Rev. Ian McMichael will officiate.
Saturday
Janice Lorraine Noble Groseclose, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial picnic, Juliaetta City Park. Meat will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish.
Kasey Joshua Jones, 40, of Nehalem, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Thomas O. Mortimer, 66, of Anatone — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Anatone Community Hall. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.
Kenneth John Gortsema, 74, formerly of Grangeville — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Country Club, Grangeville.
John Thompson, 70, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life memorial, Bungalow Bridge on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, stories to share and cold beverages.