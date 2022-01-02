Tuesday
Paul A. Yochum, 81, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass with rosary at 10:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Kathleen M. Roberts, 92, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Thomas Fabin, 72, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Thomas Fabin, 72, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A graveside service with honor guard will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Brenda Gail Croy, 76, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life ceremony, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Douglas Charles Glover, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore, Clarkston. A meal will follow.
Charlotte Anne Kernan Schacher, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held spring 2022 in Keuterville.