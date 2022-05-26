Nancy Wheeler, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Second Presbyterian Church, Kamiah. Burial at Second Church Cemetery on No Kid Lane. Dinner to follow.
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.
Friday
Katherine Anne Kolar, 88, of Moscow and formerly of Harvard — 10:30 a.m rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch. Officiated by the Rev. Father Tom Loucks. Burial will be held at the Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard and a luncheon will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Harvard Ladies Aide in Harvard.
Larry D. Ferguson, 83, of Clarkston — noon celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
James A. Radford, 67, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, River of Life Friends Church, 3263 E. 12th Ave., Post Falls, Idaho. Pastor Mike Slothower will officiate. A potluck will follow the service from 2-5 p.m. at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls.
Sunday
Lorraine McFeron Main, 92, of Juliaetta — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.