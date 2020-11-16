Today
Annie R. Bos, 97, of Grangeville — 1-4 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Annie R. Bos, 97, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Friday
Delroy “D.R.” B. Schnider Jr., 63, of Asotin — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Thomas F. Foley Jr., 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be available on the Vassar-Rawls website and Facebook page.
Delroy “D.R.” B. Schnider Jr., 63, of Asotin — 1 p.m. graveside service, Asotin Cemetery.