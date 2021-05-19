Today
Robert Dean Kash Kash, 66, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. public viewing, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A memorial service will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Mission Longhouse, Pendleton, Ore.
Patti Walters, 81, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Freeze Cemetery, north of Potlatch.
Thursday
Robert Dean Kash Kash, 66, of Lapwai — 9 a.m. graveside services, Tutuilla Presbyterian Indian Mission Cemetery, 1385 Tutuilla Road, Pendleton, Ore.
Charles “Chuck” Uhlenkott, 78, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Friday
Juanita Helen Kudronowicz, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. rosary and funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will take place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens immediately following Mass.
Saturday
Verla Jean Peterson, 93, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. graveside and 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee Valley Lutheran Church, Genesee.
Theodore “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery.
Clarissa W. Huffman, 95, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at the Denver Cemetery followed by a luncheon.
Charles “Phil” Lamm, 88, of Kamiah/Woodland — 11 a.m. memorial and potluck dinner to follow, Valley View Nazarene Church, 102 N. Front Road, Kamiah.
Bonnie June Long, 91, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the memorial service.
Marcus J. Wiggins, 45, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A barbecue to follow at the church.
Leonard “Len” Lunders Jr., 75, of Clarkston — 1-3 p.m. potluck gathering to share memories about this beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston.
Sunday
Janice Lynn Baker (Knott), 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
Monday
Ruth Booth Maynard, 99, of Clarkston — Noon memorial graveside service, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia.