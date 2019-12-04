Today
Mary Lois Needham, 79, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral celebration, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A lunch will follow at Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow, followed by burial of ashes at the Potlatch Cemetery.
Friday
Kathleen Ann Zillinger, 63, of Troy — 11 a.m. graveside service, Beulah Cemetery, Troy.
Saturday
Daryl Ray Click, 78, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Eileen Therese Wilson, 88, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Happy Day Catering, 700 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Richard L. Weber, 80, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial service, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. Rev. David Webster will officiate. A luncheon will follow in Hendrick Hall.
Sunday
Carolyn Jean Dunham, 72, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life luncheon, Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow.