Today
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Edna F. Leachman, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.
Debra Dawn Schneider, 69, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
JoAnne Nelson Pedersen, 85, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, The House of Faith Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. Social distancing will be observed and masks are advised but not required. A coffee social will immediately follow the service.
Donald Richard “Muggins” Presnell, 87, of Craigmont — 10 a.m. graveside, Fletcher Cemetery, Craigmont. Attendees are invited to visit the farm following the service for luncheon and remembrances and are asked to bring a chair and picnic potluck dish if desired. Hamburgers will be provided.
Sunday
Jay Michael Cawley, 66, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Hangar 180, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Adjacent parking at Airport Park is limited. It is recommended that attendees park at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport parking area on the east side. A three-minute shuttle is provided to and from the service. Attendees are asked to adhere to Idaho COVID-19 safety guidelines and to wear a mask. A light lunch will follow.
Tuesday
Donald Bensching, 92, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil service, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Friday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.