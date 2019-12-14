Today
Donald O. Simmons, 85, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. A dinner will follow in the church basement.
Cal Daniel Heinen, 23, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. remembrance service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Clinton Dean Carlyle, 86, of Clarkston — Noon viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 4 p.m., Floch Hall at the Asotin County Fairgrounds.
Tuesday
Dwight Inman Zeller, 91, of Troy — 10 a.m. funeral, Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy. Burial will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery with a meal to follow at the church.
Wednesday
Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. drop-in reception and memorial tribute at 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Friday
Gerald “Geri” Johnson, 77, of Greenacres, Wash. — 11 a.m. memorial service, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A reception will follow.
Kimberly Marie Weber, 49, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A celebration of life slideshow and luncheon will follow.
Malcolm Thorson, 18, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.