Today
Gerald Marvel, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. interment, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Tuesday
Vernie E. Perrigo, 74, of Lapwai — 3 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Saturday
James Dewey Yates, 83, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Wayne L. Montgomery, 89, of Kamiah — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Life Center near Kamiah.
Timothy “Tim” Gianopulos, 60, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. graveside service, Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, 216 Ulmer Road, Kooskia. A celebration of life will follow.
Betty M. Watts, 90, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. graveside service, American Ridge Cemetery. An open house will follow at the Kendrick Grange.
Mellonie Pitcher-Pils, 48, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and potluck picnic, Lions Club Park.
David R. Mosman, 58, of Nezperce — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Monday, Sept. 23
Ted Strohmaier, 72, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Stanilaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.