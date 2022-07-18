Marianne Wren, 83, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Reception to follow at Cottonwood Community Hall, 506 King St.
Loretta M. Zehner, 98, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. A luncheon will follow back at the Parish Hall.
Virginia N. Leonard, 89, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston, with Sister Margie Schmidt officiating. A gathering to share memories and love will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
John A. Bieker, 86, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. Rosary, 11 a.m. Mass, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Burial at the Moscow Cemetery after service with a reception to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Gerald Hadley “Jerry” Bates, 92, of Viola — 10:30 a.m. memorial service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Light finger food will be available after the service.
Anna Lucille Schrom Taylor, 91, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. viewing, 2 p.m. funeral service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St., Grangeville. Burial after the funeral service at Prairie View Cemetery with a family meal to follow at the church.
Saturday
Alice M. Kramer, 83, of Pullman — noon to 3 p.m., celebration of life potluck picnic, Klemgard Park, Pullman. Please call or text Tammy at (907) 723-0285 if attending.
Lynn Marie DeMeerleer, 76, of Moscow — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life, Ghormley Park, Moscow.
Ruby Jeanne Rukavina, 66, of Weippe — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orofino Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino. A potluck will follow.
Benny LeRoy Martin, 82, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life will be held at the Asotin City Park, located at Asotin Creek Road, with Navy Military Honors. Please feel free to bring a story to share and your lawn chair.
Bernice "Bea" Ehlean Anderson, 97, of Moscow — 2-6 p.m. celebration of life, American Legion Cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Please test for COVID-19 before attending, per her request.