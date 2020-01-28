Friday
David Joseph Gehring, 82, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dessert luncheon will be held after the services at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Saturday
Larry A. Wilson, 74, of Pomeroy — 12:30 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy. Please bring or wear your FFA jacket.
Rita J. Sylvester, 89, of Orofino — 2 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 120 Randall Drive off of Freemont Ave., Orofino.
Norman Dale Graham, 86, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church, 613 N. State St., Grangeville.