Today
Marie Joyce Briere Grant, 92, of Juliaetta — 2 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Jeffrey Steven Powell, 61, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, 1715 Seventh Ave., Clarkston.
Allan Lee Whitcomb, 89, of Deary — noon to 7 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Allan Lee Whitcomb, 89, of Deary — 11 a.m. graveside, Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Deary. Military Honors will be provided by Baker-Lind Post No. 3913, VFW of Kendrick. A time of fellowship and a luncheon will follow at the Deary Community Center.
Michael “Mike” Joseph Penney, 72, of Lapwai — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. traditional dressing service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A viewing will follow from 2-4 p.m. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home will have a livestream available for those who are unable to attend. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.