Today
Sheila Marie Edson, 60, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner will follow the service at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
Tuesday
Clyde Elton Bringman, 85, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Harvey James Neufeld, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Jesse James Oliver, 37, of Chesapeake, Va., and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Russell “Jack” Zagelow, 65, of Orofino — 2 p.m. remembrance, Canyon Inn Bar and Grill, 20289 Big Canyon Road., Peck, Idaho. Potluck dinner with music by “Six String Circus.”
Steve Samuelson, 66, formerly of Moscow — noon to 5 p.m. memorial, Best Western University Inn,1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Seating is limited, so times will be assigned for attendees. Those interested should email appearances@moscow.com.
Robert Benjamin Blanck, 45, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Charles “Chuck” Coleman Arrasmith, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse.