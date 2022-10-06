Lance Abendroth, 51, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the fairgrounds.
Friday
Mary Lee Clelland, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Jack Bezona, 88, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Community Church of Christ, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Arthur W. Eaton Jr. “Wad,” 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Don E. Fouste, 80, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Mickey Ryan Hewitt, of Bend, Ore. — 1 p.m. gathering, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Warrior Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston, to share memories of Mickey’s life.
Nina Maxine (Tucker) Davis, of Pullman and Palm Springs, Calif. — 1 p.m. memorial service, United Methodist Church, 1555 E. Alejo Road, Palm Springs. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman and Wiefel’s Cremation and Funeral Service of Palm Springs, Calif., are in charge of arrangements.
Roberta Yvonne (Ruddell) Bonnalie Ayers, 88, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Seaport Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston. A reception will immediately follow.