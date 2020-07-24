Today
Calvin Beecher Bradley, 73, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston. There will be room for social distancing.
Ellen Idaho Platt, 99, of Lewiston and formerly of Weippe — 10 a.m. graveside, Weippe Cemetery.
Saturday
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Edna F. Leachman, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.
Debra Dawn Schneider, 69, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
JoAnne Nelson Pedersen, 85, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, The House of Faith Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. Social distancing will be observed and masks are advised but not required. A coffee social will immediately follow the service.
Donald Richard “Muggins” Presnell, 87, of Craigmont — 10 a.m. graveside, Fletcher Cemetery, Craigmont. Attendees are invited to visit the farm following the service for luncheon and remembrances and are asked to bring a chair and picnic potluck dish if desired. Hamburgers will be provided.
Sunday
Jay Michael Cawley, 66, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Hangar 180, Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Adjacent parking at Airport Park is limited. It is recommended that attendees park at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport parking area on the east side. A three-minute shuttle is provided to and from the service. Attendees are asked to adhere to Idaho COVID-19 safety guidelines and to wear a mask. A light lunch will follow.
Tuesday
Donald Bensching, 92, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.