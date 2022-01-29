Today
Lydia Ann Corbett Angle, 85, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. celebration of life, livestreamed from Kamiah’s First Indian Presbyterian Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages: facebook.com/FIPCKamiah and youtube.com/channel/UCTxehAtjVAz3AO26pqQQh7w. In-person attendance will be for immediate family only because of COVID-19 protocol.
Jack Carter Blewett, 93, of Sweetwater — 11 a.m. memorial service, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Charles S. “Pete” Collins, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome — 1 p.m. funeral service, First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome.
David Thomas Hogan, 30, of Watford City, N.D., and formerly of Kendrick — 6 p.m. memorial dart tournament and silent auction, The Alibi & Sport’s Edition, 1702 Main St., Lewiston.
Charmain Lee Andrews, 78, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial service, Seventh-day Adventist Church of Lewiston, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Friday
John K. Edwards, 81, and Reita F. Edwards, 83, of San Jose, Calif. — 1 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, 916 N. Florence St., Grangeville.