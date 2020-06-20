Today
Gary Robert Johnson, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. outdoor service, Crosspoint Alliance Church parking lot, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas accordingly. A graveside memorial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Robert Wayne Arledge, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Good Hope Lutheran Church, Gifford.
Monday
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — noon to 8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — 1 p.m. graveside service and burial, family plot at Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary.
Thursday
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Carrie Jenann Hosley, 49, of Deary — 4 p.m. celebration of life and 5 p.m. potluck dinner, Deary Community Center. Dishes provided need to be covered when entering the building.
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow.