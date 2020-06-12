Saturday
Deborah Runkle, 64, of Troy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, ERRD Gazebo Park, Elk River.
Bill Van Allen, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. veteran’s memorial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Quality Inn Sternwheel Room in Clarkston.
Tom “Tick” Puckett, 71, of Moscow — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western in the Silver Room, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. A ride in memory of Tom for those who would like to join will follow.
Sally Ann Manfull, 82, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick. There will be a covered-dish luncheon to follow.
Bruce H. Blazzard, 78, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Mary Ellen Bergen, 86, of Lewiston — Noon to 1 p.m. viewing and 2 p.m. services, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required and extras will be available for those who don’t have one.
Thursday
Marilynn G. Bruegeman, 73, of Grangeville — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.