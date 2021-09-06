Today
Clee Ogden Manchester, 75, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Tuesday
Shirley Ann Frafjord, 86, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Clee Ogden Manchester, 75, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Friday
Patricia L. Dole, 91, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside memorial, Colfax cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
James Earl Krouse, 76, of Colfax — 1 p.m. funeral, First Baptist Church, Colfax with burial following at the Colfax Cemetery.
Saturday
Chris Martson, 68, of Clarkston — This service has been canceled.
James R. Ewing, 91, of Cottonwood — 11 a.m. rosary, 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Lunch to follow at Keuterville Community Hall, 1135 Keuterville Road, Keuterville.
Marion Robert Hamilton, 79, of Weippe — 11 a.m. Masonic Services, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
David Wayne Carver, 67, of Pierce — 11 a.m. service, Christ Church, 1115 Idaho St., Kamiah. A potluck will follow.
Taylor Patrick Dantini, 27, of Asotin — 2 p.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Sunday
David "Dave" Earl Yates, 64, of Lewiston — noon, celebration of life, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Dorothy Jean Baldridge, 78, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch.