James E. “Jim” Yeoman, 77, of Winchester — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Potluck to follow.
Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pomeroy Catholic Cemetery, Pomeroy.
Linda Jane (Cone) Osborne, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Rd., Princeton. A catered dinner will follow the memorial service.
Charlene Sue Witters, 77, of Clarkston — 2-6 p.m. celebration of life, Red Wolf Golf Club, 1676 Elm St., Clarkston.
Roger Lindsey, 83, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Sunday
Arnold Ray “Arnie” Young, 73, of La Grande, Ore., formerly of Pullman and Moscow — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Mid-Columbia Libraries rose garden gazebo, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
Monday
Carmonetta Cox, 95, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. memorial service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston. Reception to follow; reception location will be announced at memorial service.
Wednesday
Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion — 1 p.m. memorial, Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax.
Thursday
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.
June 25
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Rd., Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Rd., Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.