Saturday
Richard William Potts, 74, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Church Fellowship Hall.
Earl A. Loomis, 84, of Clarkston — 1-3 p.m., celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Sunday
Philip Alan Johnson, 63, of Cloverland — 4 p.m. celebration of life covered-dish dinner, the family ranch, 5256 Johnson Road, Asotin. Main dish and lemonade will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and memories.