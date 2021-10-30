Today
Edwina “Eddy” Devin, 76, of Grangeville, and Michael T. Devin, 57, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Mount Idaho Cemetery, Grangeville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held following the service at the Idaho County Veteran's Center, 318 E. Main St.
Thomas “Tom” Alan Alexander, 58, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial followed by reception, Grace Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch.
Harold Albert Schacher, 89, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. rosary and 2 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Military burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Keuterville following the services.
Grace Marie (Scott) Bussoli, 89, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside service, Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Cle Elum, Wash.
Janice Bergeson Vassar, 74, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Saint Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Dawn Gortsema, 89, of Lewiston, formerly of Grangeville — 3-5 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St.
Monday
George Jasper Wilfong, 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral services, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Interment will follow at Weseman Cemetery.
Tuesday
Jacqueline Flipper, 73, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Masks will be mandatory for all in attendance. Attendees are invited to bring a written memory of Jacqueline to leave with the family.
Friday
Ken Myklebust, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Ridge Pavillion, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.