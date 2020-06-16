Today
Mary Ellen Bergen, 86, of Lewiston — Noon to 1 p.m. viewing and 2 p.m. services, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required and extras will be available for those who don’t have one.
Wednesday
Gordon L. Albert, 82, of Caldwell — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.
Thursday
Marilynn G. Bruegeman, 73, of Grangeville — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Raymond E. Dempsey, 57, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Gymnasium, 625 Lake St., Grangeville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Friday
Marilynn G. Bruegeman, 73, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary with Mass following at 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 330 South B St., Grangeville. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Prairie View Cemetery with a luncheon following the service.
Gary Robert Johnson, 76, of Lewiston — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Gary Robert Johnson, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. outdoor service, Crosspoint Alliance Church parking lot, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas accordingly. A graveside memorial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.