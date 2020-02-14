Today
Floyd “Bud” R. McGraw Jr., 84, of Moscow — 10 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Saturday
Steven D. Crocker, 59, of Moscow — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Hotel, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Attendees may bring stories or pictures to share.
Michael R. Zeimantz Sr., 82, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at the Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Sharon C. Matheney Hoogland, 81, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Genesee — 2 p.m. memorial, Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d’Alene Chapel, 744 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene.
Edward James Osborn, 64, of Kendrick — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Kendrick cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall. Food will be provided, but you are welcome to bring a side dish.
Monday
Janice Sue Bloom, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston followed by a graveside service. A small luncheon will follow at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston.