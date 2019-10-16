Today
Eloise B. Riener, 73, of Ferdinand — 7 p.m. rosary, Assumption Catholic Church, Ferdinand.
Thursday
Eloise B. Riener, 73, of Ferdinand — 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Assumption Catholic Church, Ferdinand. Burial will follow at Ferdinand Cemetery.
Katherine “Katie” Hauger, 23, of Grangeville — 3 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Friday
Marion John “Jack” Nilson, 76, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Katherine “Katie” Hauger, 23, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral service, Grangeville Christian Church, 515 NW Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene.
Saturday
Chauncey T. Pettibone Jr., 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church.
Gary L. Henderson, 66, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
James Robert “Bob” Canup, 74, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life with military honors, American Legion Post 38, 201 A St., Craigmont. A covered-dish meal will follow.
Marrilee Dokken, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Charlotte L. Troy, 82, of Springfield, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1434 Ripon Ave., Lewiston.
Corrie Lee Calland Shriver, 92, of Orofino — 1 p.m. memorial, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Frances Hope (Wilsey) Andrews, 92, of Kennewick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W. Court St., Pasco. A reception will follow at Basin City Firehall in Basin City, Wash.
Monday
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 7 p.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Bettyann Papineau, 87, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.