Lanetta R. Bartley, 74, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. graveside service, Kamiah Cemetery.
Mary Charlotte Kahaleohulehua Tong Larson, 80, of South Jordan, Utah, and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Interment will take place Aug. 31 at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.
Jon W. Hauger, 89, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside service will be held, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Wednesday
MaryEllen Laughary (née Faulkner) — 10 a.m. service, Christ Central Church, W. 19 Shannon Ave., Spokane, with Pastor Chris Thompson officiating.
Thursday
Dr. Launy Schwartzman, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Charles "Chuck" McCain, 80, of Stites — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Ortha Lumina “Lou” Hirengen Weaver, 89, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Trinity Baptist Church, 816 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow.
Eric L. LaLonde, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetary, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Berneice L. (Bernie) Nagle — 11 a.m. service, Faith Church, Onaway, with Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. Urn burial will be at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway.