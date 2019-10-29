Today
Walter James Kochan, 97, of Moscow — 11 a.m rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately afterward.
Friday
Dwain Herbert McIntosh, 88, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
David Michael Hamm, 64, of Cottonwood — 9:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m.
Saturday
Ralph Albert Wernecke, 64, of Chattaroy, Wash., and formerly of Fernwood — noon, celebration of life, CAF Building, Fernwood, Idaho.
Frank Trott Wright, 96, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Ronald Allen Martin, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Christian Faith and Worship, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. Pastor Lois Lineberry will officiate. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Gary E. “Pedo” Nagle, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton, Idaho. Pastor Kathy Kramer will officiate.
MaryAnn Gilbertson, 70, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. A family graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Jerry E. Wallaca, 72, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W South First St., Grangeville. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided at the church.
Sunday
Jean Louise Shoemaker, 79, of Lewiston — 2 to 4 p.m. memorial, Calvary Chapel Church, 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.