Today
Walter Glenn Rape, 76, of Pierce — 3 p.m. covered-dish meal celebration, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Alice Kiely Marvel, 78, of Asotin — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Holy Family Church Hall.
Saturday
James Dewey Yates, 83, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Wayne L. Montgomery, 89, of Kamiah — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Life Center near Kamiah.
Timothy “Tim” Gianopulos, 60, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. graveside service, Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kooskia. A celebration of life will follow.
Betty M. Watts, 90, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. graveside service, American Ridge Cemetery. An open house will follow at the Kendrick Grange.
Mellonie Pitcher-Pils, 48, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and potluck picnic, Lions Club Park.
David R. Mosman, 58, of Nezperce — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
Ariadna Blanco Gonzalez Parkin, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
William “Butch” Taylor, 61, of Pomeroy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Church of the Nazarene, corner of Columbia and Ninth streets, Box 618, Pomeroy.
Don Chrystal, 89, of Lewiston — 1-3:30 p.m. celebration of life with covered-dish meal, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Alice J. Parsons, 85, of Orofino — 10 a.m. memorial, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Milton “Bud” Crouch, 94, of Orofino — 11 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Monday
Ted Strohmaier, 72, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
Kathryn E. Springer, 101, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee Community Church. A lunch will be served following the memorial at the Genesee Fire Station.