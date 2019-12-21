Today
Charles Nylic Partee, 81, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Michael T. Becker, 72, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall “Pete’s Place,” 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Richard “Ernie” Mager, 65, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Joseph Lester Meiners, 96, of Nezperce — 2 p.m. memorial, Nezperce Christian Church, Nezperce. A late luncheon will follow.
Monday
Cliff Johnson, 44, of Sagle, Idaho — 10 a.m. rosary followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood. Burial will be at the Keuterville Cemetery.
Friday
Judy Lynne (Bailey) Johnson, 56, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. A covered-dish meal will follow.