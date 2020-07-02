Today
Kenneth M. White, 94, of Lewiston — noon to 1 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. and Cedar Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St. and Cedar Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Mike Richardson will be officiating.
Friday
Nadine Anna Eacker, 95, of Potlatch — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Nadine will be buried at Moscow City Cemetery.
Monday
Lori Ann Beard, 50, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, La Quinta, Moscow.