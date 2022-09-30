Marilyn June Hillestad, 84, of Viola — 11 a.m. graveside service, Viola Cemetery, 1026 Viola Road, Viola, with family friend Eddie Gray officiating. A covered-dish dinner will be held after at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola.
John Xavier Geis, 80, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery with potluck lunch to follow at the Grangeville Eagles Lodge.
Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, with former pastor Jerry Buwalda officiating.
Byron F. Barfield, 68, of Juliaetta — 2 p.m. memorial, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
Mary Jo Johanna Tatko, 85, of Craigmont — 3 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery, Craigmont. A celebration of her life will follow at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont.
Saturday
Sharon K. Bradley, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Roy Powell, 86, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. S. First St., Grangeville. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Zelma Anita Foster, 80, of Palouse — 1 p.m. Funeral, Palouse Federated Church, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Jeffrey D. Kutner, 71, of Grangeville — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life, 418 Oak St., Grangeville.
Adam Dale Swearingen, 50, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Spalding Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai. The celebration will include a covered-dish dinner. If possible please bring a lawn chair.
Roberta Jean Reid Owens, 96, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Light refreshments will follow.
Monday
Lois J. Jemes, 76, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Those who received a quilt or handmade item from Lois, the family encourages you to bring it to display it at the luncheon that will follow the graveside service at the 1912 Center in Moscow.