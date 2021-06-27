Monday
Jean Helen Zenner, 91, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. funeral with rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Dinner will follow the service, and burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.
Tuesday
Lonna Whipple-Moist, 73, of Goodyear, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside interment, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. The Rev. Alan Daugherty of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate.
Gary “John” L. Largent, 88, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral, Grace Community Church, Fourth and Larch, Potlatch. Graveside service with military honors to follow at Freeze Cemetery.
Mary Louise Laughton, 84, of Steptoe — 1 p.m. memorial, Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. Attendees are welcome to join the family at Best Western, Colfax, immediately after the service for dessert.
Thursday
Sharon Lynn Crane, 66, of Longmont, Colo., and formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Friday
John Arnold Mock, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Laura Marie Willett, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Marion Steigers, 86, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, Highway 129 and Post Lane. Pulled pork sandwiches and water will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share.
Saturday
Wayne Chester Day, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Craigmont Cemetery.
Lissa LaVerne “Jo” Kuykendall, 99, of Clarkston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.