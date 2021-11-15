Today
Robert P. Reimers, 76, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Joseph Kent Lothrop II, 65, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 7690 Northview St., Boise.
Wednesday
Arthur E. Grabski, 94, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. Mass to follow, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. A coffee social will follow. The graveside service will be held later.
Joseph Kent Lothrop II, 65, of Boise, formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. burial, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise.
Friday
Eleanor Marie Edwards, 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Orchards Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Donielle “Doni” Wagner, 54, of Lewiston — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, with a reception to follow at the Elks Lewiston Lodge No. 896, on Country Club Drive.
David J. Nordquist, 91, of Pullman — 3 p.m. memorial, Living Faith Fellowship, 1035 S. Grand, Pullman.
Saturday
Kelly E. Robertson, 35, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery, Westlake Road, Craigmont.
Neale Ray Hoisington, 89, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. service and covered-dish meal, Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
David John Williams, 60, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial with a dinner to follow, American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah. Attendees are encouraged to wear Green Bay Packer gear in honor of David and his love of the team.
Sunday
Catherine “Cathy” Ann Calcagno Williams, 62, of Deary — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Seventh-day Adventist Church, 505 First Ave., Deary.