Wednesday
Minnie Lou Hedler, 90, of Juliaetta — 1 p.m. funeral services, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Hugh Laybourn will officiate the service, and burial will follow at the Juliaetta Cemetery.
Gary Longmore, 79, of Grangeville — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville.
Friday
Leslie F. Harlow, 86, of Spokane and formerly of Clarkston — 2:15 p.m. interment, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.
Shirley Jean Gunther, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St., Moscow. A meal will be served immediately after, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
Patricia “Pat” Ann Smith, 82, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.