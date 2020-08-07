Today
Oveta Mae Franklin, 96, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
Richard William Potts, 74, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the Church Fellowship Hall.
Earl A. Loomis, 84, of Clarkston — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Samuel Edward Schacher, 23, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Pioneer Park, Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
Leonard Michael Wallace, 27, of New Meadows, Idaho — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Meadows Valley High School. The family asks attendees to jot down a memory or special moment so the guest speaker can read them. Masks are required.
Shirley Darlene Walz, 75, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Philip Alan Johnson, 63, of Cloverland — 4 p.m. celebration of life covered-dish dinner, the family ranch, 5256 Johnson Road, Asotin. Main dish and lemonade will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and memories.