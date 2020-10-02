Today
Harvey James Neufeld, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Jesse James Oliver, 37, of Chesapeake, Va., and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Jeffrey Lee Waldrop, 58, of Elk River — 1 p.m. graveside, Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. Reception and lunch will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
Saturday
Russell “Jack” Zagelow, 65, of Orofino — 2 p.m. remembrance, Canyon Inn Bar and Grill, 20289 Big Canyon Road, Peck, Idaho. Potluck dinner with music by Six String Circus.
Steve Samuelson, 66, formerly of Moscow — noon to 5 p.m. memorial, Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Seating is limited, so times will be assigned for attendees. Those interested should email appearances@moscow.com.
Robert Benjamin Blanck, 45, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Charles “Chuck” Coleman Arrasmith, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse.
Gary Lee Morris, 91, of Moscow and formerly of Princeton — 2 p.m. memorial graveside, Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch.
Paul DeCoursey Preppernau, 84, of Everett — 10 a.m. celebration of life with military honors, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch. A reception will follow at the Carol Ownbey home down the road from Freeze Cemetery.
James Christopher Grogan, 36, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside, Asotin Cemetery. A meal for family and friends will follow at the Asotin City Park. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish to share.
Darlene Von Bargen, 82, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary with funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, Keuterville. A meal will follow the service at Keuterville Community Hall.
Sunday
Mary Louise Tiede Pea, 80, of Lenore — 2 p.m. graveside, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church on the Tiede Homestead near Gifford.