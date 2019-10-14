Wednesday
Eloise B. Riener, 73, of Ferdinand — 7 p.m. rosary recitation, Assumption Catholic Church, Ferdinand.
Thursday
Eloise B. Riener, 73, of Ferdinand — 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Assumption Catholic Church, Ferdinand. Burial will follow at Ferdinand Cemetery.
Katherine “Katie” Hauger, 23, of Grangeville — 3 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
Friday
Marion John “Jack” Nilson, 76, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Katherine “Katie” Hauger, 23, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral service, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 N.W. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.
Saturday
Chauncey T. Pettibone Jr., 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church.
Gary L. Henderson, 66, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
James Robert “Bob” Canup, 74, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life with military honors, American Legion Post 38, 201 A St., Craigmont. A covered-dish meal will follow.
Marrilee Dokken, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.