Tuesday
Gertrude Elizabeth Moneymaker Cooper, 99, of Lewiston — 5 p.m. public viewing and rosary, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Masks are required. There will be a live-stream through the Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vassarrawlsfh/?rf=435052033334532.
Wednesday
Dolores May Sedlacek Clark, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Wednesday, Mountain View Cemetery in Lewiston.
Gertrude Elizabeth Moneymaker Cooper, 99, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Parish, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Uniontown.
Saturday
Maurice Raphael Moneymaker, 81, of Uniontown — 12:20 p.m. interment, Uniontown Catholic Cemetery.