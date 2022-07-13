Glennette Fouste Otton, 105, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Refreshments will follow in the Friendship Hall. Service will be livestreamed at congopres.org.
Friday
Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J. — 2 p.m. memorial service with Pastor David Stanley officiating, Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Reception to follow at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Saturday
Brenda Baune, 78, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route, Grangeville. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Arlys M. Kendall, 66, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Sharon “Sherrie” Tobys, 81, of Orofino — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life at the family home, 12285 Grand Ave., Orofino. Refreshments will be served.
Melinda Souders Leddige, 67, of Pierce — 1 p.m. celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner, Clarkston Grange, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Monday
Loretta M. Zehner, 98, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. A luncheon will follow back at the Parish Hall.
Virginia N. Leonard, 89, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston, with Sister Margie Schmidt officiating. A gathering to share memories and love will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.