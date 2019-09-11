Today
William “Bill” Delacy, 89, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. graveside funeral, Kamiah City Cemetery. A requiem will be held at a later date.
Friday
Robert “Bob” Floyd Paffile, 76, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 919 E. Indiana Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A celebration of life will follow at Cricket’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 424 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
Joyce Grace Munden Zimmerman, 89, of Issaquah, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Issaquah.
Luella Frey, 88, of Moscow — 4:30 p.m. celebration of life and dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow.
Warren Lyle Thornton, 90, of Orofino — 2 p.m. service, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. Prayers to follow service.
Saturday
Buddie “Bud” Lee Mendenhall, 76, of Kennewick and formerly of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Kamiah City Cemetery. A reception will follow.
Thomas Eugene Foster, 71, of Fernwood, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Robert “Bob” Floyd Paffile, 76, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. burial services, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at the Wrangler, 750 21st St., Lewiston.
Joyce Grace Munden Zimmerman, 89, of Issaquah, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. burial, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Florence Roberts, 91, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. memorial, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Arlene P. Laird, 81, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. A reception will follow.
Bob Vassar, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3340 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Sunday
Brian Dyre, 55, of Moscow — 1-4 p.m. memorial, Vandal Ballroom at the Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Those who would like to can please bring something to pin to a memory board (a picture, ticket stub, shoelace, bottle label, etc.), anything that brings fond memories of Brian.