Today
LaRayne K. (Arnzen) Petrie, 94, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. Lunch will follow at the Parish Center.
Rob Vincent, 54, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. services, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Carpooling is advised as parking is limited. Services will also be livestreamed on Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Mary Kristin “Kris” McKarcher, 81, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. memorial, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston, with dinner and a reception to follow in the church’s dining hall.
Monday
Lindsey “Fletch” Cooper Staley, 70, of Pullman — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman (formerly Kimball Funeral Home), 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Lindsey “Fletch” Cooper Staley, 70, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside, Pullman City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ridge Pointe Community Club House, 1400 SE Fancy Free Drive.