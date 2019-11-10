Today
Michael John Weiss, 61, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Rosemary Jo Zumwalt, 81, of Grangeville — 2-4 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Monday
Rosemary Jo Zumwalt, 81, of Grangeville — 9:30 a.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m.
Thursday
Dr. Carl F. Engle, 88, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., Pullman.
Friday
John Allen Rosholt, 81, of Twin Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. East, Twin Falls. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Saturday
Randy Duane Skarpsno Frederick, 70, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Center. Bring your stories and memories and join the family for dinner.