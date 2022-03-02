Today
Thomas “Tom” John Brausen, 68, of Moscow — 4-6 p.m. toast to Tom, The Dirty Goat Saloon, 2012 S. Main St., Moscow.
Thursday
Beth LaVon (Chambers) Behler, 95, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Her burial will be immediately after the service at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Lunch will be served following the burial at All Saints Catholic Church reception hall. For those unable to attend in-person, the services will be streamed on the All Saints Catholic Church YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6TdFzMfJ-r4.
Friday
Stanley Howard Riggers, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at 4 p.m. in the Craigmont Cemetery.
Saturday
Irwin “Irv” Hamilton Caufield, 86, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Abundant Life Church, 1483 16th Ave., Clarkston. Pastor Bret Stedman is officiating.
David Thomas Hogan, 30, of Watford City, N.D., and formerly of Kendrick — 2 p.m. celebration of life with a reception to follow, Kendrick High School, 2001 State Highway 3, Kendrick.
Jayson L. Balch, 77, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Church with a luncheon to follow, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.
Stanley Howard Riggers, 92, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont — 11 a.m. service for both Stan and Betty Riggers, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston, with a reception including lunch immediately following at Lindsay Creek Vineyards.
Thomas “Tom” John Brausen, 68, of Moscow — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Elks Golf Course with a lunch provided. Side dishes and desserts will be appreciated.
Sunday
Marie A. Ahlstrom, 83, of Clarkston — noon memorial, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. At 2:30 p.m. at Hells Gate State Park there will be a gathering to release balloons followed by a potluck/picnic with a prayer to send her on her journey.
Monday
Beverly “Bev” Boller-Taylor, 77, of Cottonwood — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. Graveside service to follow, then later a covered-dish meal at the Kooskia Community Center.