Today
Lindsey “Fletch” Cooper Staley, 70, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside, Pullman City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Ridge Pointe Community Club House, 1400 SE Fancy Free Drive.
Friday
Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
Saturday
Beverly Jane “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome — Funeral service, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 262 E. Ave. A, Jerome.
Lydia Ann Corbett Angle, 85, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. celebration of life, livestreamed from Kamiah’s First Indian Presbyterian Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages: facebook.com/FIPCKamiah and YouTube at bit.ly/3nXJ7bc. In-person attendance will be for immediate family only because of COVID-19 protocol.
David Thomas Hogan, 30, of Watford City, N.D., and formerly of Kendrick — 6 p.m. memorial dart tournament and silent auction, The Alibi & Sport’s Edition, 1702 Main St., Lewiston.
Charmain Lee Andrews, 78, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial service, Seventh-day Adventist Church of Lewiston, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.